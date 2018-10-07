Fire destroys former Villa Madonna retreat house in Little Bras d'Or

A fire has destroyed the former Villa Madonna retreat house in Little Bras d'Or, N.S.

The fire was detected shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

North Sydney fire Chief Lloyd MacIntosh said when he first arrived on the scene, there was smoke coming from the building, but "the fire didn't look that bad."

"The fire progressed through the building throughout the night probably until around 2, where it came through the roof of all parts of the building," he said.

The former Villa Madonna retreat house used to be owned by the Diocese of Antigonish, but more recently was owned by a private citizen. (Google Streetview)

The fire is still burning, MacIntosh said on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The building is still standing, but is significantly damaged, he said.

A firefighter was slightly injured, but is now in good condition, MacIntosh said.

The Florence fire department received the initial call and requested assistance from the Georges River and North Sydney fire departments.

The former retreat house was operated by the Diocese of Antigonish. In its earlier years, it served as an orphanage.

More recently, the building was owned by a private citizen, MacIntosh said, and was empty when the blaze broke out.