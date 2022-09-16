'Heavy fire' damages historic inn in Wolfville

A fire damaged a historic inn in Wolfville, N.S., early Friday.

Fire crews were called to Victoria's Historic Inn on Robie Tufts Drive in the early hours. The inn fronts onto Main Street.

Wolfville fire chief Todd Crowell said they were paged at 5:25 a.m. for a commercial structure fire.

"Upon the first officers' arrival there was a heavy fire on the exterior of the building extension to the interior of the structure," he said in an email. "Two occupants out safely."

He said they're working with the Office of the Fire Marshal and RCMP to determine the cause of the fire.

Some fire damage is visible on the back part of Victoria's Historic Inn in Wolfville. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Larry LeCouter of the Hantsport Fire Department said his crew was paged to respond at 5:33 a.m. and assisted the Wolfville crew.

LeCouter said the inn is "one of the real big nice places" in the town, but he didn't know what condition it was in after the fire.

By 7:45 a.m., crews from nearby fire departments were beginning to pack up and get ready to leave the scene.

A fire broke out at Victoria's Historic Inn in Wolfville, N.S., early Friday morning. (Google Street View)

MORE TOP STORIES