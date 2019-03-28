Transport Canada to investigate fire that destroyed N.S. home, Hyundai Elantra

Transport Canada has dispatched a team of investigators to Windsor, N.S., in an attempt to identify the cause of a fire Thursday that destroyed a home and two vehicles.

The decision comes after Windsor fire Chief Jamie Juteau told CBC News there were witnesses and 911 callers who reported that a vehicle fire had spread to a home. Juteau identified the vehicle as a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

Transport Canada said its team will work with fire officials to help identify a potential cause.

The federal department said it's had no previous fire reports involving 2018 Elantras. However, it listed four reports of fires involving other Elantras:

2011 Elantra Touring, engine fire due to collision.

2012 Elantra, seized brake caliper.

2012 Elantra Touring, electrical fire (cause unknown).

2016 Elantra, engine fire (cause not yet determined).

Earlier this month, Hyundai Auto Canada announced it was recalling more than 255,000 Santa Fe Sport, Sonata and Tucson models from various years because of possible engine failure. CBC's Go Public has reported that some Hyundai models have burst into flames.

A Hyundai spokesperson told CBC News in an email the automaker investigates every vehicle fire that's brought to its attention.

"Once the fire officials' investigation is complete and if identifying the source of the fire to be one of our vehicles, Hyundai will implement a comprehensive, multi-departmental procedure, and retain as quickly as possible third-party engineering and/or fire investigators to help determine the cause of the fire," said Sandy Indig, adding Hyundai will work directly with the customer.

