Truro fire damages building containing NovelTea bookstore

The building containing the NovelTea Bookstore Cafe and several other businesses including a laundromat in downtown Truro, N.S., caught fire early Monday morning.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the Red Cross in a news release.

But the heavy smoke from the fire forced the evacuation of tenants from apartments across the street from the blaze. At least four adults have been temporarily displaced because of the smoke.

The Red Cross has arranged for emergency lodging for three of those people.

Firefighters are still on scene, according to the Truro Fire Service.

More to come.

MORE TOP STORIES