Chemical fears sparks all-out emergency response to Spryfield fire

A house fire in Spryfield, N.S., elicited a massive response after firefighters were warned the house contained chemicals that together could cause an explosion.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, McIntosh Street was closed to traffic and residents were barred from venturing near a home at the end of the street. The area was jammed with dozens of vehicles belonging to police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

Dave Meldrum, deputy chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said officials were told there were aluminum products and sulphur dust in the home.

"Any time that unknown chemicals are involved, then we see police, we see EHS and we see fire turn out in full ... Our tactical squad and hazmat team [hazardous materials] team have determined that the nature of the chemicals and the quantities are minor and there is no danger to the public or to our firefighters," he said.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the main floor of the two-storey home was gutted.

The home suffered extensive damage. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Meldrum said fire officials will investigate where the fire started and what caused it.

"They'll also want to understand what the occupants were doing at the time and make some determination whether this fire is suspicious or not," he said. "If it's a suspicious fire, we obviously involve our partners in policing."

On Monday afternoon, Halifax Regional Police said they arrested a male youth in connection with the fire.

