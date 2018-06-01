The Department of Lands and Forestry is warning people to check local burning restrictions before sparking up a campfire.

Scott Tingley, the department's acting manager of forest protection, told CBC's Information Morning his team has had to deal with a couple of fires lately.

Most recently, a fire broke out on the shore of Panuke Lake in a remote part of Halifax County.

Tingley said the fire has been contained to one hectare as of Thursday night and crew members would be heading back Friday to extinguish hot spots.

In Jordan Lake, Shelburne County, another fire started shortly after the one at Panuke Lake. Due to the remote location, crews had to be flown in by helicopter.

Tingley said the long, wet spring pushed fire season back this year.

"Things kind of started a bit slow for us … but it's been quite a while since we've had a really good rain," he said.

He described forested areas throughout the province as very dry, particularly in the Queens County area where the dryness is extreme.

Burn regulations set each day

He said it's important to remember that burning restrictions change daily as dry conditions are monitored for fire risk.

"We set a daily burn restriction every day at 2 p.m.," he said.

"Successively, for a number of days now, it's been a 'no burn' scenario in a lot of counties in the western part of the province."

Tingley said he encourages everyone to visit the Burn Safe website or call 1-855-564-2876.

He said people in counties shaded in yellow on the map are permitted to have fires after 7 p.m., with fires extinguished by 8 a.m. the next day. No open fires are permitted in the counties shaded in red.

Rain doesn't necessarily lower risk

Tingley said some isolated showers recently haven't made a significant difference.

"We caution people not to get complacent because when we get this type of rain, really the effect is just the fine fuels are dampened for a day or two, so that's kind of what we're experiencing now," he said.

"We just need a couple drying days again, and we're right back up to that very high to extreme [forest fire weather index]."

Tingley said at this stage, a few consecutive days of rain are needed to soak the ground and diminish the risk of forest fire. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be in the forecast anytime soon.

He said those who violate burning restrictions can be fined $237.50.

TIngley said he also encourages everyone to check municipal burn bylaws as well, which can be equally or more restrictive than provincial rules.

