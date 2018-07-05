North Sydney firefighters can cool off in special mobile trailer

The volunteer fire department in North Sydney, N.S., is taking steps to protect its members in extreme heat by using a special trailer to help them cool off and rehydrate.

A humidex reading of close to 40 has blanketed much of the province this week. That temperature can be dangerous for a fully equipped firefighter.

Last year, the department bought a mobile trailer designed to rehabilitate firefighters in extreme weather conditions. The five-metre unit is divided into two sections; one for storage and one equipped with both a 2,000-watt heater and an air conditioner.

North Sydney Fire Chief Lloyd MacIntosh said the department has made some protocol changes during the heat wave.

"Firefighters are only going to get about five or 10 minutes of work before they start to sweat and feel the effects of the heat, so we've instructed our officers to call for help sooner rather than later to give our firefighters a break," said MacIntosh.

Members can go in the mobile unit to cool down, take a break and rehydrate. MacIntosh said the unit is stocked with water and can seat up to six people at one time. There is also an awning and mist machine on the outside.

"Portable cooling fans and portable misting systems will drop the temperature on the outside of the trailer by 10 degrees," said MacIntosh.

While the trailer was designed for firefighters, MacIntosh said it will go wherever needed.

"If we need to take it somewhere, to a seniors location or some place that needs our abilities or this trailer's capabilities, then we can certainly would take it there."

