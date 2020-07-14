CBRM fire boat spends summer in harbour while police boat gets fixed

A rescue boat owned by the Cape Breton Regional Fire Service that's usually on land is now in Sydney harbour because a police rescue boat is being repaired.

Normally, the twin-engine boat stays on land so it can be transported to wherever it's needed. For example, it was recently taken to Glace Bay for a search and rescue effort.

Gilbert MacIntyre, deputy fire chief, said although the boat will be docked in Sydney, it can still be used in other areas of the municipality.

"If we got a call and we were asked to assist in New Waterford or Glace Bay, we'd go," he said.

However, MacIntyre said the boat requires a special ticket to operate and the fire service doesn't have any personnel who can do that.

Gilbert MacIntyre is the deputy fire chief for the Cape Breton Regional Fire Service. (George Mortimer/CBC)

There were plans to train people between winter and spring this year, but COVID-19 cancelled it.

There are four members of the Cape Breton Regional Police who can operate the vessel and they would be dispatched to use it in a rescue.

"If anybody's in trouble, we'll certainly access this vessel and we'll get to them as quickly as possible," said MacIntyre.

