No one injured in fire aboard HMCS Toronto

No one was injured in a fire aboard HMCS Toronto on Wednesday evening in Halifax.

The fire was reported on the starboard funnel of the warship around 6:50 p.m. local time.

According to Maritime Forces Atlantic, the ship's company immediately attempted to put out the fire and the CFB Halifax Fire Department was called as well.

Maj. Mark Gough said in an email the fire was extinguished by 7:10 p.m.

The ship was damaged, but Gough said the extent and the cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Looks like there had been a small fire on one of the Navy ships in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a> Harbour - but that things look like they’re under control now. <a href="https://t.co/0Y2K3oE6EC">pic.twitter.com/0Y2K3oE6EC</a> —@TheRexReport

HMCS Toronto recently returned to Halifax from Operation Reassurance in Europe. It is currently undergoing routine maintenance following the six-month deployment.

Gough said the fire will not impact current operations on the warship, as most of the crew is still on holiday following their deployment.

The fire is the second within a year aboard HMCS Toronto following another in October 2018.

