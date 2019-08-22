Skip to Main Content
No one injured in fire aboard HMCS Toronto
A fire was reported on the warship in Halifax on Wednesday evening. No one was injured, but there has been some damage to the ship. There will be no impact on current operations on the ship, according to Maritime Forces Atlantic.

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
Smoke could be seen rising from HMCS Toronto in Halifax on Wednesday evening. (Submitted)

No one was injured in a fire aboard HMCS Toronto on Wednesday evening in Halifax.

The fire was reported on the starboard funnel of the warship around 6:50 p.m. local time.

According to Maritime Forces Atlantic, the ship's company immediately attempted to put out the fire and the CFB Halifax Fire Department was called as well.

Maj. Mark Gough said in an email the fire was extinguished by 7:10 p.m.

The ship was damaged, but Gough said the extent and the cause of the fire is not yet clear.

HMCS Toronto recently returned to Halifax from Operation Reassurance in Europe. It is currently undergoing routine maintenance following the six-month deployment.

Gough said the fire will not impact current operations on the warship, as most of the crew is still on holiday following their deployment.

The fire is the second within a year aboard HMCS Toronto following another in October 2018.

