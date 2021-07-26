Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Fire destroys warehouse in Rawdon

Fire officials in Halifax say dozens of fire departments from the surrounding area sent crews and equipment to the blaze, which broke out in a building on Route 14 overnight Sunday.

The fire at the recycling plant in Rawdon, N.S., broke out overnight Sunday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

A building in Rawdon, N.S., has been destroyed by a fire.

Fire officials in Halifax say dozens of fire departments from the surrounding area sent crews and equipment to the blaze, which broke out overnight Sunday.

The building is on a property that is home to a recycling depot and a meat market.

Officials said the large number of fire trucks was requested because it was a big structure with nearby buildings, and there was also a lack of water supply at the scene along Highway 14.

By 3 a.m., some of the units that were called to help were being sent home.

Images shared to social media show flames shooting into the night sky.

A police car sits in front of a destroyed recycling plant in Rawdon, N.S., on Monday morning. Dozens of fire departments responded to help battle the flames late Sunday evening. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)
