Fire destroys warehouse in Rawdon
Fire officials in Halifax say dozens of fire departments from the surrounding area sent crews and equipment to the blaze, which broke out in a building on Route 14 overnight Sunday.
Dozens of fire departments responded to the blaze in a building on Route 14
A building in Rawdon, N.S., has been destroyed by a fire.
The building is on a property that is home to a recycling depot and a meat market.
Officials said the large number of fire trucks was requested because it was a big structure with nearby buildings, and there was also a lack of water supply at the scene along Highway 14.
By 3 a.m., some of the units that were called to help were being sent home.
Images shared to social media show flames shooting into the night sky.
