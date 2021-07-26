Fire destroys warehouse in Rawdon

A building in Rawdon, N.S., has been destroyed by a fire.

Fire officials in Halifax say dozens of fire departments from the surrounding area sent crews and equipment to the blaze, which broke out overnight Sunday.

The building is on a property that is home to a recycling depot and a meat market.

Officials said the large number of fire trucks was requested because it was a big structure with nearby buildings, and there was also a lack of water supply at the scene along Highway 14.

By 3 a.m., some of the units that were called to help were being sent home.

Images shared to social media show flames shooting into the night sky.

A police car sits in front of a destroyed recycling plant in Rawdon, N.S., on Monday morning. Dozens of fire departments responded to help battle the flames late Sunday evening. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

