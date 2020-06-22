Truck carrying propane tanks catches fire and explodes in Debert

A flatbed trailer carrying hundreds of propane tanks caught fire and exploded in Debert, N.S., Sunday night.

The fire shut down part of Plains Road in the community, which is about 20 kilometres northwest of Truro.

Propane tanks were strewn across the road and trees on the side of the road were burned.

People driving by the scene captured dramatic video of the fire.

The RCMP were on the scene Sunday night to block off the road.

There's no word if anyone was injured in the fire.

CBC News has reached out to the Debert Fire Brigade for details of what happened but has not heard back.

The fire burned some of the trees on the roadside. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The Department of Transportation sent out a tweet just after midnight saying that Plains Road would be closed from Belmont Road to Staples Brook Road for several hours.

The road was still closed as of 8 a.m. Monday.

