Skip to Main Content
Fire reported at Port Hawkesbury Paper in Point Tupper
Nova Scotia

Fire reported at Port Hawkesbury Paper in Point Tupper

Firefighters and equipment from surrounding areas are assisting at a fire at Port Hawkesbury Paper in Point Tupper, N.S.

Fire crews called in from as far away as Antigonish, which is about 60 km away

CBC News ·
Fire crews from as far away as Antigonish were called to a fire at Port Hawkesbury Paper in Point Tupper on Thursday night. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

A fire has been reported at Port Hawkesbury Paper in Point Tupper, N.S.

Firefighters and equipment from surrounding areas are assisting at the fire.

Antigonish fire Chief William Chisholm was not at the scene, but confirmed that a ladder truck and firefighters from his department are at the site. He had no further information.

It's unknown what time the fire began.

As of last July, the business employed 330 people and produced 360,000 tonnes of supercalendered paper a year, which is used in retail flyers, magazines and catalogues.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|