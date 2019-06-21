Fire reported at Port Hawkesbury Paper in Point Tupper

A fire has been reported at Port Hawkesbury Paper in Point Tupper, N.S.

Firefighters and equipment from surrounding areas are assisting at the fire.

Antigonish fire Chief William Chisholm was not at the scene, but confirmed that a ladder truck and firefighters from his department are at the site. He had no further information.

It's unknown what time the fire began.

As of last July, the business employed 330 people and produced 360,000 tonnes of supercalendered paper a year, which is used in retail flyers, magazines and catalogues.