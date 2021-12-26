1 dead after house fire on Christmas Day in Pictou
A house in Pictou sustained severe damage early Christmas morning. RCMP and the Pictou Fire Department say the fire is still under investigation.
RCMP believe the victim was the only occupant of the home
A person was found dead after a home in Pictou, N.S., was severely damaged in a fire on Christmas morning.
The Pictou Fire Department and RCMP were called to the fire just after 1 a.m. local time.
RCMP say the victim is believed to have been the sole occupant. No other details about the person were released.
Pictou fire Chief Paul Janes said several departments helped battle the blaze, including Abercrombie Volunteer Fire Department, Caribou District Fire Department and New Glasgow Fire Department.
Police said officials were not able to fully assess the home until Sunday because of safety concerns due to hot spots and overall structural damage.
Investigators were still on the scene Sunday.
