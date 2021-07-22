Lightning strike on propane tank leads to New Minas store evacuations

A 15,000-litre propane tank at Walmart in New Minas, N.S., is on fire following a lightning strike that happened just before 6 p.m. AT Wednesday.

New Minas Fire Department Chief James Redmond said the strike damaged the relief valve at the top of the tank and caused leaking propane to ignite.

"We're going to leave it burning off and we're going to pump out the tank, and when the tank is pumped out, the propane, of course, won't be escaping and won't be burning," he said.

Redmond estimates it should take about four hours to drain the tank.

He said Walmart and two large stores nearby were evacuated.

Redmond said there were no injuries.

He said the fire department got a total of four lightning strike calls, including one at a building at Highbury Road, which went out on its own.

