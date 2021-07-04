Police suspect arson at vacant residence in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating what they believe to be a case of arson.

At 5:20 a.m. Sunday, a fire was reported at a vacant residence on MacLean Street. Trenton Fire Department, New Glasgow Fire Department and Emergency Health Services attended the scene.

The building sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

A news release from police says it is believed the fire was deliberately set.

Several streets in the area around the fire scene were closed for more than three hours but have since reopened.

Police say it is the fifth suspected arson case in the towns of Trenton and New Glasgow in the last two weeks.

Four separate fires were set in the early morning hours of June 23.

Three of the fires occurred in vacant residences and one involved a shed. All the buildings were damaged.

Investigations into those fires continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941.

