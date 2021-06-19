Fire near Shubenacadie forces 12 people from their homes

A fire on Friday morning near Shubenacadie, N.S., has driven 12 people from their homes.

An adult and two children were treated for smoke inhalation at hospital and released.

Shubenacadie Fire Chief Kevin Jodrey said his department was called to a vehicle fire at Mill Village before 4:30 a.m. and arrived at 10 minutes later.

He said when his crew arrived they found that the vehicle fire had spread to a two-storey apartment building containing four apartments.

According to Jodrey, 12 fire departments were involved because of the size of the building and the need for water tankers.

Building demolished

Because the cause of the fire was known, crews eventually demolished the building to make certain the fire was extinguished, Jodrey said.

A news release from the Canadian Red Cross said volunteers from Truro have helped eight of the people affected with emergency shelter and essentials. The organization said it is prepared to help the other four if needed.

