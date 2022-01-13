Fire leads to evacuation of Spring Garden Road apartment building

Halifax firefighters temporarily evacuated a Spring Garden Road apartment building Thursday after a fire broke out on the 12th floor.

Sherry Dean, district chief for division three, said crews were called to the 5900 block of Spring Garden Road around 3 p.m. AT.

Crews quickly got to the 12th floor and into the unit on fire and soon had it out, Dean said. All of the residents had gotten out already.

More than 30 firefighters and eight vehicles responded to the call. The unit suffered smoke and fire damage, but the fire didn't damage any other units.

Dean said crews remained on scene into the evening to ventilate the building so that people will be able to return tonight. Halifax Transit and the Canadian Red Cross are helping the people from the fire unit, who won't be able to go there tonight.

Dean said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

