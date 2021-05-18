Crews fighting smouldering fire at Chester dump

Crews from three fire departments are trying to extinguish a smouldering fire at the Kaizer Meadow dump in Chester, N.S.

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon, and crews spent about seven hours trying to douse the flames.

Chester Volunteer Fire Department Chief Everett Hiltz said excavators were moving the garbage while fire crews sprayed water on it, and firefighters thought they had it extinguished.

"There was no sign of anything else, but apparently there was still some smoulder somewhere buried deep in the pile," Hiltz said.

Firefighters got a call at 6:42 a.m. Tuesday to return to the landfill because smoke was spotted again.

Crews from the Chester Volunteer Fire Department, the Chester Basin Fire Department and the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

Excavators were at the dump on Monday to help in the effort to douse the fire. (Municipality of Chester/Facebook)

Hiltz said there's an adequate water supply at the landfill to help extinguish the fire.

"It's just going to be continuously pumping water from their water supply up over it while the excavators tear it apart until we're sure that we've got it down deep enough that we're down at the source."

A thunder and lightning storm moved through the area on Monday afternoon, but Hiltz said it's hard to say for sure whether that ignited the fire, or whether it was items in the garbage, such as batteries, that sparked the flames.

"You never really know what it was. It's literally like finding a needle in a haystack."

Hiltz said the part of the landfill that is open at the surface is "not a massive space," but it is connected to a much larger mound of trash underground.

