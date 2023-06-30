RCMP investigates mischief to fire hydrants in Town of Yarmouth

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating mischief to fire hydrants in Yarmouth that caused flooding to a home.

Yarmouth Town RCMP received a report Thursday morning that fire hydrants had been tampered with on Brunswick, King, Beacon, Main, Marsha and Water streets.

Officers learned that several hydrants had caps removed and had been activated, allowing the water to flow, between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The water flooded the basement of a home on Marsha Street.

"We're trying to investigate who would have tampered with them," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall, public information officer for the Nova Scotia RCMP.

He said in an interview that fire hydrants can be activated with tools, but they "are in place for the use of fire departments to put out a fire should one happen."

"It seems silly to have to say that we would ask that you don't tamper with fire hydrants."

Charges possible

The town didn't have any fire calls during the time when the hydrants were activated, Marshall said. The hydrants remained operational.

The hydrants have been turned off and the caps replaced. There is no ongoing issue.

Marshall said the incident is under investigation and could result in mischief charges.

