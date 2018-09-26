Overnight fire destroys home in Middle Sackville

A house in Middle Sackville, N.S., went up in flames early this morning, according to Halifax Fire and Emergency.

When firefighters arrived at 361 Springfield Lake, the fire was already chewing through the two-storey house.

The family living in the home managed to escape without injury.

But the fire was so bad fire crews had to spray nearby houses with water to keep it from spreading, said district chief Kevin Reid.

"We had exposures on either side, homes that we could have lost," he said. "We covered the oil tank in the back of the house."

Fire crews managed to keep the fire from spreading, however the house where the fire started was completely destroyed.

"The fire is not under control yet, we just took the lines off the exposures and we're just turning it on the main fire occupancy, so I imagine we're going to be there for a few more hours yet," said Reid around 5:40 am.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

Fire crews expect to remain at the smouldering home for several hours. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

