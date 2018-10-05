Fire engulfs building in Fairview

A building has caught fire on Evans Avenue in the Fairview area of Halifax and it appears that the fire has spread to a nearby building, according to Halifax Fire and Emergency Services.

Details are scarce at the moment as firefighters were on their way to the scene when reached by CBC News.

It is not clear what kind of building is on fire.

Police are on the scene and say roads in the area are being closed to traffic, including Main Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

We will post more information as it becomes available.