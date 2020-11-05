Halifax house fire forces 8 people from their apartments

Eight people have been forced out of their apartments after a fire at a two-storey house in south-end Halifax early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Red Cross.

The fire broke out just after midnight at the Brussels Street house, which contains several apartments.

There are no reported injuries and it's not clear how the fire started.

Police and fire investigators were at the scene early Thursday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The Red Cross said it helped one man find emergency lodgings, while the other seven tenants stayed with family or friends. They have been offered help from the Red Cross, depending on if and when they're allowed to return home.

As of 6:15 a.m., fire investigators were at the scene and police had placed security tape around parts of the house.

