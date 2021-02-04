Massive fire destroys barn outside Truro

A fire tore through a feed barn just outside of Truro, N.S. Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the farm off Highway 311 in North River at 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday. Chris Franklin, chief of the North River Fire Brigade said the large metal barn was already ablaze when they arrived.

"The barn is an L-shape, the area is off to the left of the L, all that was left of the feed area was partial walls, and the ceiling, the roof was completely gone, so she was wide open fully involved," said Franklin.

The fire was so intense more than 10 fire departments were called in to help fight it. More than 100 firefighters were needed to put out the blaze.

It took firefighters six and a half hours to put out the fire. (Truro Colchester Code 1.)

Franklin said it was difficult to subdue the fire because of the barn's metal walls.

"The steel won't allow you access to the fire," he said. "You have to remove the steel to get at the fire and the heat. A piece of equipment was brought in to remove debris and root through the stray, sawdust components of the feed shed area."

Once that excavator was brought in to tear through the barn's walls it was easier to douse the fire, said Franklin.

The RCMP closed Highway 311 between Main Street and Stewart's Bridge for several hours while firefighters did their work.

No one was injured in the fire.

And Franklin said it doesn't appear any animals were harmed. He said as far as he knows the cattle were removed before the fire reached the dairy barn.

A small part of that barn was also damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire isn't known.

Fire investigators will begin their work this morning.

