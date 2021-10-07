A woman and her three children made a dramatic escape from a fire at their home near Debert, N.S., early Tuesday by jumping from an upstairs window.

They were fleeing flames at the house on East Folly Mountain Road, north of Debert, according to a news release from the Canadian Red Cross.

The release says all four family members who jumped from the window were taken to hospital and one of the children was transferred to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

There is no word on the condition of the child. The other children and their mother have been released from hospital and are now staying with relatives.

In a separate fire southwest of Digby, the home of a couple and four children was badly damaged.

That happened on Tuesday evening in the rural community of Brighton.

The Red Cross is helping that family with an emergency place to stay and is providing food and clothing to both families affected by the fires.

MORE TOP STORIES