Fire devastates North Sydney organization for people with disabilities

An organization that provides support for people with disabilities is reeling after an early morning fire on Saturday in one of its buildings in North Sydney, N.S.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at Haley Street Adult Services Centre's Martell Hall, said executive director Debra MacLean.

"It's viewed as a suspicious fire; it's a crime scene at this point," said MacLean "This is just a horrific blow for us all."

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a security alarm and were on scene before fire crews arrived.

"Our alarm went off," said MacLean. "When the police arrived, the building was engulfed. So something set off the sensor."

The walls and roof of the building are intact, but there is significant heat and smoke damage, said Lloyd McIntosh, chief of North Sydney's volunteer fire department.

Fire extinguished in 15 minutes

Crews extinguished the fire within 15 minutes, he said.

MacLean said the organization's insurance company will decide the next step for the damaged building.

"It looks pretty bad," said MacLean. "It's pretty devastating. You know when you look at a picture and see someone's wheelchair in the middle of the room with the black wall, the water all around it, it's pretty heart-wrenching."

The organization provides support to people with communication and personal-care needs.

"The goal of the program is for people to be interactive and socially engaged and have autonomy over their own life," she said.

"Haley Street has incredible, incredible community support. And I know absolutely whatever we need to rebuild and get back where we were, I know the community will take up this cause."

Police, the fire department and the fire marshal's office are investigating, said McIntosh.

"It's a sin that it happened to these people," he said. "It's an organization that does very good things in the community. It's a shame that they have to suffer a loss like that."

