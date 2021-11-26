Fire destroys New Edinburgh lobster pound days before season opens

Fire has destroyed another lobster pound in Nova Scotia just days before lobster season in the area opens on Tuesday.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Marc Rose said the 911 call came in shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday that the fish plant in New Edinburgh, N.S., was on fire.

He said flames could be seen from a "great distance away."

"It was a large, large fire and they fought it into the next day and right now the scene is being guarded for further investigation," Rose said.

RCMP said firefighters extinguished the fire shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

The same lobster plant was vandalized in 2020 when several hundred commercial fishermen and their supporters raided two facilities where Mi'kmaw fishermen were storing their catches. A van was destroyed and people were charged.

The owner of the pound was later charged for making false statements to fisheries inspectors, and fined $20,000 for failing to disclose lobster sales.

Rose said he was unable to say whether Thursday's fire is suspicious but it's under investigation.

Amid tensions surrounding the First Nations lobster harvest in southwest Nova Scotia last fall, a lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico was destroyed in a suspicious fire. One man was arrested and charged nine months later.

On Thursday, police evacuated nearby homes because of the smoke and embers in the air, said Rose. RCMP said no one was injured in the fire.

