Fire destroys Hammonds Plains home

No one was injured after a fire engulfed a home in Hammonds Plains, N.S., on Wednesday morning.

The front of the house on Norman Boulevard and the roof were fully in flames by the time firefighters arrived, said Scott Shaffner, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency's district chief.

"We had reports everyone was clear of the building when we got here, which was good, because entry was impossible at that time," he said.

The fire was put out and crews were waiting for investigators to arrive on Wednesday afternoon.

Shaffner said the home is a writeoff.

