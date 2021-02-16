No injuries reported as fire destroys house in Enfield

Fire crews put out a house fire in Enfield, N.S., Tuesday morning, but not before much of the building was destroyed.

The Enfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on White Road before 9:30 a.m.

Deputy Chief Dale Cobb said no one was in the house at the time and no injuries have been reported, but the roof collapsed and the house appeared to be a total loss.

Cobb said there were no obvious signs the fire was suspicious, but it was too early to determine the cause

The blaze was contained as of 11 a.m. but crews remained on scene, dousing hot spots.

Two other nearby fire stations — Elmsdale and Lantz — also sent tankers, fire engines and crews.

Enfield deputy fire chief Dale Cobb says the house is likely a total loss. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

