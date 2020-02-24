Fire destroys church hall, damages church in Digby

An early-morning fire has destroyed a church hall in the town of Digby, N.S., and damaged the church attached to it.

Six fire departments rushed to the scene of the fire at Grace United Church on Prince William Street, next to the Digby fire department.

"They contained it to the hall, which is a total loss, and there was some minor damage to the church," said Digby Mayor Ben Cleveland, reached by phone at the scene of the fire.

"It's a sad scene. The church just actually had a fundraiser in the hall yesterday, they had just finished paying for a new roof they just had put on the structure."

While the hall has been lost, it's still too early to tell how much damage has been done to the church, built in the 1840s.