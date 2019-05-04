Fire destroys barn at Kentville area fruit farm

A greenhouse farming operation in Lakeville, N.S., lost its barn to a fire on Friday night.

Fire crews from across the Annapolis Valley responded to the blaze at Bosveld's Fruit Farm on Lamont Road around 9:30 p.m.

Kentville Fire Chief Brian Desloges said the owners discovered the barn that contained their heating plant was on fire.

"When we first got there that building was fully involved, every square foot of that building was consumed in fire," said Desloges.

"There was incredibly dark smoke. Even at night time you were able to see it through the fire and the flames."

A smaller chemical storage building was also destroyed, but a number of greenhouses were saved.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.

