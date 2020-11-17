Lunch-hour fire at N.S. auto service centre went unnoticed until it was too late

A large fire that destroyed an automotive service centre Tuesday in Hebbville, N.S., initially went unnoticed because the business had emptied out for lunchtime, the local fire chief said.

Hebbville fire Chief Dennis Hynes said his department got a call over the noon hour about a fire at McCarthy's Towing & Recovery, just outside of Bridgewater on Highway 3.

By the time Hynes arrived on the scene, the building was engulfed in flames. No one was inside and there were no injuries.

"There was no saving much of everything … three-quarters of the building was already burned," he said.

Fire Chief Dennis Hynes says it's too early to tell what may have started the fire. (CBC)

Hynes said there were several explosions, likely caused by the acetylene tanks and welding equipment in the building.

"Them tanks, once they get heated, they're going to pop," he said.

There was a good water supply, said Hynes, and a total of 12 departments in the area worked together to knock down the blaze.

Twelve fire departments worked together to knock down the fire. (CBC)

He said it's too early to know what caused the fire.

Highway 3 between Highway 103 and Century Drive remained closed Tuesday afternoon.

MORE TOP STORIES