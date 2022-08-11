Police investigating after critical firefighter tool cut in Monastery

Police are investigating possible mischief after a key piece of firefighting infrastructure was damaged in Antigonish County, N.S.

The Tracadie and District Volunteer Fire Department in Monastery, N.S., reported to RCMP on Monday that a pipe from one of their water filling stations on Old Monastery Road had been cut.

"Something like this could have a significant impact on emergency service being able to provide that service when needed," Cpl. Chris Marshall, spokesperson for the Nova Scotia RCMP, said Thursday.

Police said the damage happened sometime between July 31 and Monday.

The pipe at a filling station on Old Monastery Road in Monastery, N.S. is used by the local volunteer fire department, who paid for the recent damage. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

Although only about a quarter of the pipe itself was cut, Marshall said it was deep enough to puncture through the pipe, causing a loss of air pressure.

These filling stations draw water from a source like a pond or lake, and Marshall said the pipes need to be pressurised for the water to be drawn up and into a fire truck or other equipment.

Marshall said the Tracadie fire department has since fixed the pipe at their own expense.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP at (902) 863-6500, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

