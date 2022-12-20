Students displaced by fatal fire in Sydney say they are heartened by community response

Seven international students at Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., who recently lost their friend and roommate in a fatal duplex fire say the community response has been helpful.

A fundraiser for the students had raised more than $2,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Trina Macdonald, who started the fundraiser with a neighbour of the students, is aiming to reach $10,000.

"The community is very helpful and they're showing us a lot of love," said Siddharth Balachandar, one of the deceased student's roommates.

Balachandar said that the students are happy with any help and they aren't anticipating a specific amount of money, despite the fundraising target.

'We just appreciate whatever it is'

"We just appreciate whatever it is," he said.

The students are staying at a Travelodge until Jan. 3. But they are concerned about their accommodations after that.

Balachandar said that he and his roommates are heartbroken about the loss of their friend, but they are trying to continue with their day-to-day lives and deal with the logistics of finding a place to stay.

Cape Breton University said it would postpone exams for the students but they chose to proceed with them. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

Despite their loss, the students continued with their regular exam schedule. Balachandar said that CBU offered to postpone their exams but the students wanted to get them over with.

The GoFundMe page states that the students will need to replace everything they lost in the fire once they are able to secure accommodations.

One of the comments on the fundraiser page is from Vera Beaton, who donated $100, said: "My parents are Cape Bretoners, and I know what Capers can do when they put their mind to it.… This donation is in the name of my parents, who would not want you to be out in the cold so far from home."

Siddharth Balachandar says the students plan to hold a vigil for their friend. (Siddharth Balachandar)

CBC attempted to reach the students' landlord, but did not receive a reply.

Balachandar said the students were able to get their belongings from the duplex, but are waiting for investigation results to learn how the fire started.

Cape Breton Regional Police Service said in an email, that the incident remains under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

Balachandar said that they will focus on a vigil for their friend and roommate once they solve their issue with accommodations.

MORE TOP STORIES