Fire rips through Dartmouth crematorium

A crematorium on Victoria Road in Dartmouth caught fire Sunday night, burning a hole through the roof of the building, according to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

Around 9 p.m. fire crews were called to Dartmouth Crematorium Limited, where the blaze was starting to consume the building.

"It was a significant fire for sure. When I left last night the fire investigators were there and it was still under investigation. There was significant damage to the roof of the building, crews were on scene for a couple of hours," said Amos Robia, the acting district chief for Halifax Fire.

It took firefighters a couple of hours to put out the blaze at the crematorium. (Submitted by Andrew Matthews)

No one was injured in the fire.

It's still not clear what caused the blaze.

This is the second time firefighters have been called to the crematorium, there was a small fire on the same property back in June 2016.

The crematorium's roof was completely destroyed by the fire. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

