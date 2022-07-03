Fire at 3-storey residential building in Dartmouth under investigation

Crews extinguished a fire Sunday at a three-storey apartment building on Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency District Chief Pat Kline.

Kline said crews responded to a location on Windmill Road near Albro Lake Road at 7:56 a.m.

The fire was found to be on the lower level at the back of the building away from the street, Kline said.

Most of the residents had evacuated the building by the time crews arrived. One person had to be taken down by ladder from a balcony, Kline said.

"The crews did a great job knocking it down fast and keeping the fire to two units," Kline said.

Investigators remain at the scene, Kline said.

Kline said the Red Cross has been notified in order to help those unable to go back into their units because of fire damage.

