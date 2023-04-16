Fire damages historic club on Halifax's Northwest Arm

A fire has significantly damaged the main building of a historic recreation club on Halifax's Northwest Arm.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says members were called to the Waegwoltic Club on Coburg Road just before midnight on Friday. The club was founded in 1908, according to its website.

Several fire trucks were able to reach the scene within minutes, says district Chief Jim Stymiest, and had to get through a locked gate before they could reach the building.

Photos of last night’s fire at the Wagewoltic. Photos submitted. <a href="https://t.co/ki1erJsf8u">pic.twitter.com/ki1erJsf8u</a> —@HRMFireNews

"Once they made access to the property they did knock the fire down very quickly," Stymiest said. "The building does look like there's quite a bit of damage though, unfortunately to the structure."

Stymiest says no one was found inside the building and investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Email to club members

In an email sent to members on Saturday, the club says it is still assessing the damage and people should stay away from the property.

"We believe it was contained to the basement level of the building, but as of this moment, we don't know the full extent of the damage until the fire investigators allow staff back into the building," the email said.

"We will be updating the membership continually through this process, as more information is available."

MORE TOP STORIES