Fire-damaged container ship Yantian Express likely not coming to Halifax
Hapag-Lloyd spokesman says there's no ETA for any port, but vessel is under tow heading south
A fire-damaged container ship in the Atlantic that was once Halifax-bound is now slowly being towed southwest toward more favourable weather conditions.
Tim Seifert, a spokesman for Hapag-Lloyd, told CBC News in an email there is no estimated time of arrival for the Yantian Express at any port.
Although the ship itself has no destination listed, the tugboats pulling it have indicated their destination is Freeport, Bahamas.
The fire was discovered aboard the vessel Jan. 3 and crew members were evacuated to other ships. None of the Yantian Express's eight officers and 15 seafarers were injured.
The vessel, which was travelling from Sri Lanka via the Suez Canal, was originally scheduled to arrive in Halifax. But the fire broke out on board about 1,900 kilometres southeast of Nova Scotia. Due to the fire, Canadian legislation required it submit a request for a place of refuge before it could come into a Canadian port.
The company submitted that request and Transport Canada says it is still reviewing it.
With files from Brett Ruskin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.