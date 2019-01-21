Fire-damaged container ship Yantian Express likely not coming to Halifax

A fire-damaged container ship in the Atlantic that was once Halifax-bound is now slowly being towed southwest toward more favourable weather conditions.

Tim Seifert, a spokesman for Hapag-Lloyd, told CBC News in an email there is no estimated time of arrival for the Yantian Express at any port.

Although the ship itself has no destination listed, the tugboats pulling it have indicated their destination is Freeport, Bahamas.

The fire was discovered aboard the vessel Jan. 3 and crew members were evacuated to other ships. None of the Yantian Express's eight officers and 15 seafarers were injured.

The vessel, which was travelling from Sri Lanka via the Suez Canal, was originally scheduled to arrive in Halifax. But the fire broke out on board about 1,900 kilometres southeast of Nova Scotia. Due to the fire, Canadian legislation required it submit a request for a place of refuge before it could come into a Canadian port.

The company submitted that request and Transport Canada says it is still reviewing it.