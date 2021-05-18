Crews fighting Falmouth forest fire

Firefighters remained at the scene of a large forest fire in Hants County, N.S., on Tuesday afternoon.

The provincial Department of Lands and Forestry said they received word about the fire in the Falmouth area late Monday afternoon.

The fire is estimated to be about two hectares, department spokesperson Deborah Bayer said in an email.

Lands and Forestry firefighters and a department helicopter, along with 25 volunteer firefighters from municipal fire departments including Windsor, Hantsport, and Brooklyn were on scene Tuesday.

Bayer said the fire is not expected to spread, and no buildings or people were at risk.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, she said.

Lightning was reported in the area shortly before the time the fire was called in, but Bayer did not say whether this was connected to the fire.

Bayer added that Lands and Forestry was aware of the fire at the Kaiser Meadow solid waste management facility in Chester, but wasn't involved in the response.

