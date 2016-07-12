Fire crews battle lumber plant fire in Weymouth

Multiple fire crews battled a fire at a moulding plant in southwestern Nova Scotia Tuesday evening.

Fire Chief Doug Cromwell of the Southville Fire Department said they were paged about "quite a fire" in Weymouth at 6:45 p.m. at Lewis Mouldings.

Lewis Mouldings creates trim, made from Eastern white pine, for the housing market. They also recently expanded into using wood waste to create compressed bricks, which can be used as an alternative to firewood.

The molding plant in Weymouth is on fire. <a href="https://t.co/CDbtkTz3aF">pic.twitter.com/CDbtkTz3aF</a> —@grub1234

"I think that's the last big business in the area," Cromwell said Tuesday, estimating the plant has about 100 employees.

Cromwell said he wasn't sure exactly how large or intense the fire was, but had heard it was situated toward the back of the building.

Fire departments from Weymouth, Digby and the surrounding areas were called in to fight the fire and support other crews.

