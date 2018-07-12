Fire crews battle brush fire 'deep' in Hemlock Ravine Park

At least six Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews are at the scene of a brush fire in Halifax's Hemlock Ravine Park.

Little information is available about the nature of the fire, but thick white smoke could be scene drifting over the park Thursday afternoon.

CBC reporter Jayde Tynes is at the scene and said it appears a firefighter was on the ground and fellow firefighters ripped off his clothing while dousing him with water. The nature of the firefighter's injuries is unclear. Paramedics are on the scene.

In a tweet, Halifax fire said it "was making good progress on the fire."

In another tweet, the fire service said the fire was "deep" in Hemlock Ravine Park.

Fire services are using a drone to get a better sense of the location and extent of the fire.

Halifax fire said it doesn't expect to issue an evacuation order for homes in the area.

The Department of Natural Resources has a helicopter at the scene and is expected to start dropping water on the fire, Halifax fire said on Twitter.

DNR is also helping fight wildfires burning in northern Ontario. This week, it sent a crew of more than 20 people, 15 kilometres of fire hose and other equipment to Sudbury, Ont.