Paintball business destroyed by fire in Canning

The owner of a paintball business located inside a barn that burned down in Canning, N.S., on Saturday morning says his business is gone.

Multiple fire crews were called out to the fire on Saxon Road around 7 a.m.

"The whole thing is gone," said Bruce Adams, owner of Storm Warning Paintball.

Adams owns the business and the two connected barns that house it. He said his business has been around for at least a decade.

He was at the scene of the fire on Saturday and said he could see flames shooting up through the building. He said he's going to start making calls to cancel bookings.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and Adams said he has no idea how it could have started.

"I'm sad to see it go because we had a lot of fun in this building," he said. "We had a lot of tournaments and we played a lot of paintball."

Savannah Eaton drove past the fire on her way to work.

"There was just a lot of smoke and I could actually see it coming off the highway this morning," said Eaton.

"And then I got closer and then there was just a lot of fire trucks and we had to pull over several times to let the fire trucks go through."

Photos from the scene show flames coming from the building with a ladder truck attacking the fire from above. An excavator ripped the building apart so crews could get better access to hot spots.

