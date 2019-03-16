Police investigating South Shore house fire as arson

RCMP in Lunenburg County say a fire that ripped through a house near Bridgewater, N.S., on Friday is suspicious.

Officers are investigating the blaze at 21 Harlow Rd. in Conquerall Bank as a case of arson.

Police were called to the fire at 6:30 a.m., and when they got there, the house was engulfed in flames.

A witness told police two people were at the home at about 12:30 a.m., and the fire started right after they left.

Surveillance videos at a neighbouring home captured images of interest to investigators.

No one was injured in the fire.

Police are asking the public for any information relevant to the case.

