Police investigating South Shore house fire as arson
A witness told police the fire started right after two people left the home at 12:30 a.m.
RCMP in Lunenburg County say a fire that ripped through a house near Bridgewater, N.S., on Friday is suspicious.
Officers are investigating the blaze at 21 Harlow Rd. in Conquerall Bank as a case of arson.
Police were called to the fire at 6:30 a.m., and when they got there, the house was engulfed in flames.
Surveillance videos at a neighbouring home captured images of interest to investigators.
No one was injured in the fire.
Police are asking the public for any information relevant to the case.