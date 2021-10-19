Fire forces closure of Yarmouth high school

A fire at a high school in Yarmouth, N.S., prompted an evacuation of the building Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was detected in a bathroom at Yarmouth Consolidated Memorial High School.

"Everyone is safe, happy to report," said Ashley Gallant, communications co-ordinator for the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.

The early dismissal caused disruptions for school bus services for other schools in the area.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

The school will remain closed on Wednesday.

