Chants Funeral Home in Sydney damaged by fire

Fire officials say it's too soon to know the extent of the damage to Chants Funeral Home in Sydney following a fire Saturday evening.

Someone reported the fire in a corner of the Alexandra Street building around 8 p.m., said Ray Abbass, acting platoon chief of the Sydney Fire Department.

He said no one was inside the business at the time. Jill Nemis, managing funeral director, said no bodies or ashes were in the building either.

Fire crews were at the scene for about three hours. The cause is under investigation.

Sunday morning Nemis said staff were surveying the damage. She said the company's phone lines are still open if people have questions or concerns.

For now, the business is not accepting any new cases but plans for several funeral services this week will continue. Nemis said people have been calling to offer new venues.

"Everyone is shook up, but a building can be replaced," she said.