Early morning fire damages multiple buildings in Canning, N.S.

An early morning fire in Canning, N.S., spread to several buildings on the main street of the small Annapolis Valley town.

The fire broke out at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Fire crews from multiple communities between Hantsport and Aylesford were called into help battle the blaze. At least one building is completely destroyed.

Ray Fisher, who owns a nearby business, said the fire originated in a row of buildings on Main Street and involved Value Foods, a local grocery store.

Early morning fire in Canning, N.S., destroys multiple buildings on the town's Main Street.<a href="https://t.co/2Zw5dcQAai">https://t.co/2Zw5dcQAai</a><br>Video by Ian Swinamer <a href="https://t.co/lkPNvSAqaq">pic.twitter.com/lkPNvSAqaq</a> —@CBCNS

"The major impact I see is the food store which our local community uses extensively and our workers that come in on a seasonal basis really depend upon that store. The storage unit to that store has been compromised if not destroyed. The store itself suffered smoke and water damage," Fisher said.

Another witness, Ian Swinamer, said when he arrived on the scene, he could see flames in multiple buildings along Main Street, including an apartment building.

The fire has been contained and was mostly out by 8 a.m.

So far there is no word from the Canning fire department about possible injuries.