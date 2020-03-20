Fire rips through buildings on Pictou waterfront

Fire ripped through the Pictou waterfront late Thursday night as two businesses were destroyed and a neighbouring seniors' complex evacuated.

Fire crews were called to the fire around 10 p.m. The call was about a laundromat that was on fire and quickly spreading to an Enviro-Depot.

Smoke from the blaze was so bad the Coleraine Plaza seniors complex across the street was emptied.

The electricity was shut off in the area due to propane tanks outside the laundromat and potentially flammable products at the recycling depot. There were also concerns about heavy smoke from the blaze.

At least 19 residents were evacuated from a nearby seniors' home. (Submitted by Brian Cameron)

Red Cross volunteers from New Glasgow arranged emergency lodging for two men and one woman from the seniors' building. Others went to the homes of friends and family in the Pictou County area.

The evacuees are expected to be able to return to their building some time on Friday.

Fire departments from Pictou and other neighbouring communities responded to the blaze including an aerial ladder truck from New Glasgow.

