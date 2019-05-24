Fire tears through roof of Brookfield, N.S., pizza shop

A fire in Brookfield, N.S., tore through the roof of a pizza shop early Friday morning.

The fire monitoring system at the Brookfield Pizza & Food Market on Highway 2 set off an alarm at 3:49 a.m. on Friday.

"It's a total loss," said fire Chief Rod Nielsen with the Brookfield Fire Department.

About 50 firefighters responded to the call for a fire at a pizzeria and market. (Wanda Hamilton)

Nielsen said no one was inside at the time.

It took 50 firefighters about two hours to knock down the fire, but many were still on scene checking for hot spots after 7 a.m.

"We had great response from multiple departments, so no injuries," Nielsen said.

The fire burned through the roof of the building. (Wanda Hamilton)

The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education said the fire was affecting some bus routes on Friday morning.

"We'll be here for the day," Nielsen said. "Once the hot spots are out, we'll see if it's safe enough to do an investigation."

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

MORE TOP STORIES