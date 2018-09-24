Fire causes 'extensive' damage to building on Bedford Highway

A fire Monday morning on the Bedford Highway has seriously damaged a building that housed a business and apartments.

The fire at 629 Bedford Highway started shortly before 3 a.m. and was mainly on the back of the building, said Mike Blackburn, the district chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

"Upon arrival, there was a significant amount of fire," he said.

The fire then spread to the building next door, but was quickly knocked down.

'Extensive damage to the building of origin'

"However, there was extensive damage to the building of origin," said Blackburn.

There were people home at the time of the fire, but they escaped without injury.

Twenty-two firefighters fought the fire and managed to put it out.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

