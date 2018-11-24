Building saved in fire at Clark's Harbour lobster storage facility

Firefighters believe a Saturday morning fire at a lobster storage facility in Clark's Harbour, N.S. may have started as garbage was being burned at the property.

"We had a bunch of lobster traps and cages piled up there alongside of [the building] and some of the debris from the garbage they were burning caught the pots and cages on fire," said Dwayne Hunt, chief of the Island and Barrington Passage Fire Department.

Crews were called to the site shortly before 11 a.m. to the address on Boundry Street in the community of West Head. Hunt said the fire was under control within a half hour.

Firefighters injured

"The guys made a really quick stop to keep the building from going up and there was some damage to the building and equipment in the building," Hunt said.

"But the building is still standing and usable. They got some equipment they'll need to replace, but it could have been a lot worse."

A few firefighters received minor injuries after losing control of a hose line, Hunt said.

'Emotionally draining time'

Hunt said firefighters in the area have been busier than usual.

The lobster shop is the fifth call, and third major fire, since Wednesday evening.

A 60-year-old man died in a house fire in Clark's Harbour Wednesday.

"When cold weather comes, there seems to be an uptick in calls. But for us, I've been involved in the fire service for 36 years and I don't think I can recall a time that we had this many serious fires this close together," Hunt said.

"We've had two structure fires within a 12-hour period which is unheard of by me, so it's been a very physically and emotionally draining time for the crews, I'll tell you that."