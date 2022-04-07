Firefighters put out fire at former Amherst pawnshop

A former Amherst, N.S., pawnshop was damaged by a fire on Thursday and a van inside the building was destroyed.

Amherst fire Capt. John Matthews said the firefighters were called at 8:59 a.m. to a structure fire at the former Crescent Avenue Sales and Trading building on Crescent Avenue.

"When we arrived on scene at 9:01 a.m., we found smoke coming from the eaves," Matthews said.

When firefighters opened a door into the building, they found a van inside in flames, according to Matthews. Firefighters quickly tried to extinguish the burning vehicle and remove its contents.

The fire melted the soffit below the eaves of the building. Firefighters doused flames on the walls and ceiling inside the building as another crew extinguished fire that had spread to the roof.

Fire cause unknown

After about 19 minutes, firefighters had put out the fire and the situation was under control.

No firefighters were injured, said Matthews.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the cause of the fire is encouraged to call 902-694-6265 or email tmccoag@amherst.ca.

MORE TOP STORIES